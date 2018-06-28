Man accused of fatal shooting in suburban St. Louis

HAZELWOOD (AP) — A 32-year-old man is jailed on $1 million bond after being accused in connection with a weekend shooting death in the St. Louis suburb of Hazelwood.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Carlos Johnson with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Authorities said 24-year-old Calvin Sharp of St. Charles was repeated shot early Saturday. He died at the scene.

Online court records do not show whether Johnson has an attorney.