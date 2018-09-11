Man Accused of Fatal Wreck While Fleeing Police

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis County teenager is facing murder charges for allegedly fleeing police and causing the crash that killed an 87-year-old woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 18-year-old William Joseph Gallagher was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and other charges.

Police say Gallagher was in St. Louis with other young people in a stolen 1997 Honda Accord Tuesday when police asked him to get out. Instead, he drove away.

A short time later the Honda struck a car. A passenger in that car, Virginia Bedrosian of Greenville, Ill., was killed and two others in the car were hospitalized. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the Honda hit two other parked cars before Gallagher took off running. He was later caught and arrested.