Man accused of fatally shooting woman in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is jailed on $250,000 bond after being accused of fatally shooting a woman.
Jackson County prosecutors charged 35-year-old John A. Frazier on Thursday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Court filings allege that Tamara Randolph was shot Wednesday night after going to a home to retrieve her two children from Frazier, who a witness said had taken the children two months ago and had not returned them. Randolph died at the scene.
Online court records do not show whether Frazier has an attorney.
