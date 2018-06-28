Man accused of Ferguson shooting again heads to court

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A man accused of shooting two police officers during a Ferguson demonstration is scheduled for another court appearance.

Twenty-year-old Jeffrey L. Williams is to be in a St. Louis County circuit courtroom on Tuesday on charges of felony assault, armed criminal action and a weapons offense.

Williams is accused of wounding the officers on March 12, during an early-morning rally sparked by the resignation of Ferguson's police chief. Both officers survived.

Prosecutors said Williams told investigators he fired a gun but was aiming at someone else. Williams' attorney has countered that Williams was beaten by police into wrongly confessing.

During Williams' last court appearance, a judge refused to reduce Williams' $300,000 cash bond to one that would require him to pay only $10,000.