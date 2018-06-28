Man accused of fire near home occupied by 13 relatives

KENNETT, Mo. (AP) — A man is accused in southeast Missouri of setting a carport on fire at his family's house while it was occupied by 13 people, including nine children.

KFVS-TV reports that Dunklin County prosecutors charged Deontae Dunn of Kennett with one arson count and four first-degree assault counts.

Authorities say officers responded to the family's home after relatives said Dunn became upset after he was told to stop being unruly and to go to bed. That's when relatives allege Dunn threatened the house's occupants, sparking his fight with his stepfather.

Investigators say officers returned to the house early Monday after Dunn reportedly returned and would not leave. Officers found a fire in a carport closet and evacuated the home.

Online court records don't show whether Dunn has an attorney.