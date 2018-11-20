Man Accused of Highway Shootings Appears in Court

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 27-year-old Missouri man accused of shooting at vehicles along Kansas City highways and wounding three drivers appears in court long enough to have his next trial date set.

Mohammed Whitaker of Grandview was in Jackson County court Thursday for his preliminary hearing on 18 felony counts stemming from highway shootings that started in early March. He is being held on $1 million bond.

Police say they had Whitaker under surveillance for a week before arresting him April 18 in Grandview, only a few miles from an area where many of the shootings occurred.

Whitaker entered the courtroom wearing a blue shirt and suit coat and khaki pants. He was silent as the judge bound his case over for arraignment May 19.

His public defender, Joshuah Peter, declined to comment.