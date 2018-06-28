Man accused of hitting officer, school official at Rock Bridge High School

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers took a man into custody Friday morning after he was accused of hitting a Rock Bridge High School resource officer and staff member.

Police detained Brian Kelley, 19, of Columbia, saying he illegally trespassed inside the school and demanded information about a student. The school resource officer sent a request for additional officers to assist at the scene.

Police said Kelley became aggressive when the school resource officer and Rock Bridge High School staff tried to talk with him. The officer used pepper spray after Kelley allegedly hit him and a staff member, according to police.

An officer said Kelley had a concealed screwdriver at the time of the incident.

Below is the letter the school sent to students and parents about the confrontation.

Dear Rock Bridge High School Families,

This letter is to inform you of an incident that occurred this week on our campus. I want to make sure you have accurate information and dispel any rumors you may have heard about the incident.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. an unauthorized individual gained access to the school. The individual was not a student and when asked to leave the premises he refused and became very agitated. As a result, the school administrators followed protocol and alerted law enforcement and commenced with modified lock down procedures, which were locally applied to the area of containment. Law enforcement arrived, located the man and took him into custody, and during the process mace was used. The modified lock down lasted only a few minutes, and the commons was kept clear for about 10 more minutes to clear the air of mace. B lunch happened on time and with no issues.

Students and staff did an amazing job quickly following our procedures when we have an intruder in the building. The situation was aided by a quick response from law enforcement and our district safety and security team.

I take this incident very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. We will continue to do all that we can to ensure all of our students can enjoy a safe and positive school experience.

If you have further questions, please feel free to call my office. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our school a safe haven for our children.

Sincerely,

Jen Rukstad

Principal