Man Accused of Horse-Drawn Carriage Attack

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police are studying possible charges against a man accused of hijacking a horse-drawn carriage in downtown St. Louis and punching the horse.

KMOV-TV (http://bit.ly/JzXczM ) reports the horse appeared unhurt after Tuesday night's incident but was being checked by a veterinarian.

Police say the episode began when the suspect ran toward the carriage and hit the driver on the head with a cane, then grabbed the reins after the driver jumped out.

The horse - named Henry - broke into a run and pulled the rig back to the carriage company's barn. Once there, police say, the suspect jumped out and began kicking and punching the horse before witnesses pushed him to the ground.