Man accused of Jewish site shootings appears in court

By: The Associated Press

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - Law enforcement officers were testifying during a hearing Wednesday for an avowed white supremacist accused of killing three people at Jewish sites in Kansas.

The hearing was to consider motions in the case against 74-year-old Frazier Glenn Miller Jr. He was asking the judge to bar witness identifications of him from being used during trial.

The officers testifying responded to the deadly shootings at the two sites in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park.

Miller was charged with capital murder in a shooting spree that killed a 69-year-old man, his 14-year-old grandson and a 53-year-old woman.

Miller has said he is dying from emphysema and went to the sites to kill Jewish people. All three victims were Christians.

Miller was representing himself, although attorneys were on stand-by.