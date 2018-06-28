Man accused of kicking daughter while asleep charged with murder

COLUMBIA - A man accused of kicking his infant daughter and causing the girl's death faces a charge of second-degree murder, up from the original charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

A grand jury indicted Cortavia Smith on Friday; his arraignment was scheduled to happen Monday.

The incident happened in March, when police said Smith told them he accidentally kicked the six-month-old girl in the head. According to court documents, Smith admitted he had been smoking marijuana while caring for his daughter. At one point, he said he put her on the edge of the bed, and he fell back asleep.

Smith reportedly told police he then awoke after a dream and found he'd kicked the girl.