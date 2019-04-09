Man accused of killing 5 people found dead in jail cell

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A man awaiting trial for the shooting deaths of five people, including one mid-Missouri man, was found dead in his St. Louis jail cell early Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Pablo Serrano-Vitorino was found in his cell, alone, and non-responsive shortly after 2 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.

Serrano-Vitorino is accused of killing a neighbor and three others in Kansas City, Kansas in March 2016. Later, he allegedly killed Randy Nordman in New Florence, Missouri the following day.

Police have not said how Serrano-Vitorino died. He had previously attempted suicide in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to KSHB, Serrano-Vitorino is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico and was deported in April 2004.