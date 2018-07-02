Man accused of killing 8-month-old speaks about home life

2 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 17 2015 Sep 17, 2015 Thursday, September 17, 2015 3:32:00 PM CDT September 17, 2015 in News
By: Jasmine Lee, KOMU 8 Reporter and Katie Grunik and Jenna Middaugh, KOMU 8 Digital Producers
loading

COLUMBIA - The man accused of killing his girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter took the stand Thursday to talk about his home life in day three of the murder trial. 

Cody Baker, 33, faces second-degree murder charges for the death of his girlfriend Anna Steele's daughter Finley in Steele's Columbia home in 2014. Court documents said Steele found the child was not breathing and called 911. An autopsy later revealed Finley had evidence of "massive" blunt force trauma and being shaken.Baker, Steele testify Thursday

Thursday afternoon featured the defense's first witness with testimony from Anna Steele. The testified she saw Baker give Finley CPR. Steele openly admitted she is partially responsible for her daughter's death because she allowed Baker around the child, even though there were suspicious events after he moved in, including the rug burn on the back of her head, a bruise on the baby's arm as well as a bruise across the bridge of her nose. Steele confirmed Baker would place a pillow around the baby's head in the crib and then place a blanket, or several blankets over the pillow covering the baby's head and body. She did not elaborate on why this was done.

She also confirmed that Baker was manipulative and did not support her at all financially. The defense tried to present alternative reasons for the injuries, but prosecutors got Steele to say no injuries occurred to the baby before Baker moved in.

Even though Steele does admit she let her daughter down, repeatedly she claimed she would never directly harm her child.

Steele's statement to police said she had noticed a pattern of behavior from Finley since Baker moved in with her earlier in 2014 and said she noticed Baker being abusive to the child. The prosecution claimed Steele was asleep the night that Finley died.

Earlier Thursday, prosecutors called Baker to the stand. His testimony lasted several hours. Baker testified he met Steele while the pair worked at Glenn's Cafe. He said he moved into Steele's Columbia home. The defense showed the jury a floor plan and photos of the rooms in the home's basement. The prosecution said Baker manipulated Steele into thinking he loved her. On the stand, Baker admitted he entertained the idea of dating other people.

The prosecution also said Baker focused on himself when talking to police during the investigation. Prosecution said Baker kept telling police "that was the most difficult time of my life" and "you don't know how much I went through."

The prosecution also said Baker mentioned Steele felt "couped up" staying with Finley. The prosecutor asked if Baker was trying to say Steele killed Finley, and Baker said he's trying to say no one killed her.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner Mary Case also took the stand Thursday morning to explain the severity of the wounds found on Finley's body. She said the child suffered significant bruising on her chin and face. Case began her expert testimony Wednesday.

Case described injuries to Finley's head as "very significant" and said she suffered a large-area skull fracture from impact. Case said Wednesday that abusive head trauma in a young child usually means it was inflicted by someone else, and it usually happens behind closed doors.

Baker's second day in court

Prosecutors began calling witnesses Wednesday. Columbia Police Officers Joel Mueller and Lane Nelson confirmed crime scene photos and bloody clothes taken from the scene as evidence. Mueller was the first officer to arrive on at the house back on Feb. 28, 2014. A crime lab expert confirmed the DNA and blood found on the child's clothing. 

Columbia Police Department detective Alan Mitchell testified about the interrogation video of Baker. He said Baker was polite and patient during the first interview but grew more and more agitated during the second interview.

Opening statements on Tuesday 

After jury selection Tuesday morning, prosecutors said Baker suffered from insomnia, needed sleep and was disgruntled about Finley waking him up.

Steele's statement to police said she had noticed a pattern of behavior from Finley since Baker moved in with her earlier in 2014 and said she noticed Baker being abusive to the child.The prosecution claimed Steele was asleep the night that Finley died. 

The defense said Tuesday it plans to reveal holes in the prosecutions story line. The defense team said it has texts exchanged between Steele and her mother, meaning she couldn't be asleep when she claimed to be.

Both Steele and Baker face charges in connection to the baby's death. Prosecutors downgraded charges for Steele in July to abuse or neglect of a child and endangering the welfare of a child. She no longer faces murder charges. 

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information available from court.]

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
14 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:53 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:26 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 87°
3pm 87°
4pm 88°
5pm 88°