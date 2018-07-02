Man accused of killing college student headed to grand jury

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A Missouri judge said the case of a man accused of fatally shooting an Illinois college student during a Craigslist car deal would get a grand jury.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge John Borbonus III tentatively set a June 29 preliminary hearing during Michael Gordon's minute-long court appearance Monday. Borbonus told Gordon the case is bound for a grand jury, and any indictment would make the preliminary hearing unnecessary.

Gordon was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 19-year-old Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville student Taylor Clark.

Police said Clark went missing May 4 after being contacted about his 2007 Nissan 350ZX he was selling on Craigslist. His car and body were found the next day at a Hazelwood, Missouri business where Gordon worked.