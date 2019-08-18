Man accused of killing two-year-old arrested in Missouri
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Missouri in the 2006 death of a 2-year-old boy in Topeka.
Craig Beam, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas, said that the man was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder warrant in Florissant, Missouri, and is being held on $500,000 bond.
Authorities say 2-year-old Eli Clemens died on March 11, 2006, at an apartment complex. His death was ruled a homicide four months later. Topeka police have not said how the boy died.
Officials said the suspect is expected to be extradited to Topeka following a hearing in St. Louis.
More News
Grid
List
COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews working on Westbound Interstate 70 to replace concrete beginning... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police chasing a vehicle through a west Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning. KOMU... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home to a second Dillard’s and to a hotel, pending approval by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday Aug. 17 to exchange items at Columbia Flea Swap. The flea market... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No one was hurt when house caught fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies asked the public for help identifying two people who broke into a church and stole... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Cars 4 Kids event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. Organizers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Over 50 cats and dogs will be available for adoption at the Central Missouri Humane Society for a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One Columbia mother said a school bus driver let her son get off the bus more than a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. District Judge ruled against State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, in a lawsuit about her... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A preliminary autopsy performed on Friday could not determine the gender or age of the infant remains found... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A series of earthquakes shook parts of Kansas on Friday morning near Hutchinson, knocking... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia apologized after a community relations worker took a selfie at a crime scene. ... More >>
in
VIENNA - A relief fund has been established for six firefighters injured Friday fighting a fire turned explosion at a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MoDOT is teaming up with a major player in the ride-share industry as part of this year's 'Drive... More >>
in
SEDALIA – Governor Mike Parson told reporters Thursday he is considering a special session. The session would involve tax... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - Local businesses, churches, and families painted the town purple and gold to welcome students back on their first... More >>
in
JACKSON COUNTY - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Blind Pony Lake earlier this week as Jackson County resident... More >>
in