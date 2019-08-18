Man accused of killing two-year-old arrested in Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Missouri in the 2006 death of a 2-year-old boy in Topeka.

Craig Beam, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas, said that the man was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder warrant in Florissant, Missouri, and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Authorities say 2-year-old Eli Clemens died on March 11, 2006, at an apartment complex. His death was ruled a homicide four months later. Topeka police have not said how the boy died.

Officials said the suspect is expected to be extradited to Topeka following a hearing in St. Louis.