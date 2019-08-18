Man accused of killing two-year-old arrested in Missouri

3 years 6 months 6 days ago Wednesday, February 10 2016 Feb 10, 2016 Wednesday, February 10, 2016 4:35:00 AM CST February 10, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Missouri in the 2006 death of a 2-year-old boy in Topeka.

Craig Beam, chief deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas, said that the man was arrested Monday on a second-degree murder warrant in Florissant, Missouri, and is being held on $500,000 bond.

Authorities say 2-year-old Eli Clemens died on March 11, 2006, at an apartment complex. His death was ruled a homicide four months later. Topeka police have not said how the boy died.

Officials said the suspect is expected to be extradited to Topeka following a hearing in St. Louis.

More News

Grid
List

MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
MoDOT to replace concrete on Westbound I-70
COOPER COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will have crews working on Westbound Interstate 70 to replace concrete beginning... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 5:45:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
VIDEO: Police pursue car through west Columbia neighborhood
COLUMBIA - Neighbors were awakened by police chasing a vehicle through a west Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning. KOMU... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:23:00 AM CDT August 18, 2019 in News

Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
Second Dillard's, new hotel being planned for Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Mall will become home to a second Dillard’s and to a hotel, pending approval by... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 8:38:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
Columbia flea market encourages repurposing "junk"
COLUMBIA - Vendors and shoppers met Saturday Aug. 17 to exchange items at Columbia Flea Swap. The flea market... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:51:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Fire damages Columbia home
Fire damages Columbia home
COLUMBIA - No one was hurt when house caught fire Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a home at the... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, August 17 2019 Aug 17, 2019 Saturday, August 17, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 17, 2019 in News

Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars
Maries County deputies ask for help identifying burglars
COLUMBIA — Maries County deputies asked the public for help identifying two people who broke into a church and stole... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 9:45:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Cars 4 Kids postponed due to weather
Cars 4 Kids postponed due to weather
COLUMBIA - The Cars 4 Kids event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to rain in the forecast. Organizers... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 6:04:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Central Missouri humane society hosts adoption event
Central Missouri humane society hosts adoption event
COLUMBIA - Over 50 cats and dogs will be available for adoption at the Central Missouri Humane Society for a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 5:47:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Mother says a bus driver let her son off at wrong stop
Mother says a bus driver let her son off at wrong stop
COLUMBIA - One Columbia mother said a school bus driver let her son get off the bus more than a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 4:41:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

State Rep. Reisch responds after losing Twitter lawsuit in federal court
State Rep. Reisch responds after losing Twitter lawsuit in federal court
JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. District Judge ruled against State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, in a lawsuit about her... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 4:24:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains
CPD: Preliminary autopsy couldn't determine gender or age of infant remains
COLUMBIA - A preliminary autopsy performed on Friday could not determine the gender or age of the infant remains found... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:46:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A series of earthquakes shook parts of Kansas on Friday morning near Hutchinson, knocking... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

City of Columbia apologizes for selfies near death investigation scene
City of Columbia apologizes for selfies near death investigation scene
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia apologized after a community relations worker took a selfie at a crime scene. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Donation fund established for injured firefighters
UPDATE: Donation fund established for injured firefighters
VIENNA - A relief fund has been established for six firefighters injured Friday fighting a fire turned explosion at a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 12:34:00 PM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

MoDOT partnering with ride share company to prevent impaired driving
MoDOT partnering with ride share company to prevent impaired driving
COLUMBIA - MoDOT is teaming up with a major player in the ride-share industry as part of this year's 'Drive... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 16 2019 Aug 16, 2019 Friday, August 16, 2019 3:14:00 AM CDT August 16, 2019 in News

Governor Parson considers special session
Governor Parson considers special session
SEDALIA – Governor Mike Parson told reporters Thursday he is considering a special session. The session would involve tax... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 9:14:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
Hallsville "paints the town" to welcome students to a new school year
HALLSVILLE - Local businesses, churches, and families painted the town purple and gold to welcome students back on their first... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 7:56:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News

Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified
JACKSON COUNTY - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Blind Pony Lake earlier this week as Jackson County resident... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 15 2019 Aug 15, 2019 Thursday, August 15, 2019 4:50:00 PM CDT August 15, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
12pm 79°
1pm 82°
2pm 85°
3pm 87°