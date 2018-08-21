Man accused of leading police on chase while baby was in car

By: The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — An eastern Missouri man faces several charges after allegedly leading police on a chase, crashing and fleeing on foot — all with an infant in the car.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that a Pike County deputy saw 25-year-old Trevor Traynor driving a black BMW Tuesday in Louisiana. The deputy tried to make a stop since Traylor was wanted for questioning in an earlier crime.

Sheriff Stephen Korte says Traynor sped away, leading to a lengthy chase. During the pursuit, Traynor's car struck another vehicle.

The BMW was later found abandoned along a county road. The baby was in the back seat and the child's mother was also a passenger.

Traynor was arrested later that night at a home near Louisiana. He is jailed on $10,000 cash-only bond.