Man accused of planning presidential assassination faces trial

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri Western District judge found probable cause Thursday that a Stover man allegedly threatened to shoot and kill President Obama.

Cameron Stout, 24, appeared in federal court in Jefferson City for a preliminary hearing and detention hearing Thursday morning.

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said Tuesday that Stout had done research and asked people to help him carry out a plan to assassinate the president.

Stout will remain in federal custody throughout his proceedings. The case now goes to a grand jury which has 30 days to decide whether to indict him.