Man Accused of Potentially Exposing Police to HIV

CLAYTON - A St. Louis man is facing charges for potentially exposing police officers to the virus that causes AIDS.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 42-year-old David Williamson is charged with exposing another person to HIV infection for an incident that happened last May in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors say a Clayton officer responded to a report of a possible drunk-driving suspect slumped behind the wheel of a car. Authorities say Williamson refused to get out.

Williamson struggled with two officers, causing cuts to their skin and his. Williamson was taken to a hospital and told a doctor he was HIV-positive.

Clayton police declined to comment on the condition of the officers but both remain on duty.

Williamson is jailed on $25,000 bond.