Man Accused Of Ramming Police Car
LEWISTOWN (AP) - A 31-year-old northeast Missouri man faces several felony charges after allegedly ramming a deputy's patrol car, then running away. Jody Harvey of Lewistown was arrested Monday, a day after the incident. It began Sunday afternoon when state troopers were chasing a Grand Prix. The car was spotted near Lewistown, and a Lewis County deputy gave chase. Authorities say the car rammed the driver's side of the deputy's car. The car was abandoned in a conservation area and the driver ran away. The deputy was not hurt. A tip from the public led police to Harvey. He is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond. Harvey is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, resisting by fleeing and leaving the scene of an accident.
