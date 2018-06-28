Man accused of secretly taking photos of women in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with secretly photographing women under their clothing on the Washington University campus in St. Louis.

Twenty-one-year-old Donnie Rhett Koonce is charged with second-degree invasion of privacy, a felony.

Police say Koonce confessed to taking photos under or through the clothing of three women without their consent between May and October of last year.

One incident happened Oct. 21 at Anheuser-Busch Hall on the Washington University campus.

Authorities say Koonce was a student when he photographed the women and list an address for Koonce on campus. A university spokeswoman says Koonce is no longer enrolled at the university or living on campus.

Koonce could not be reached for comment by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1W6r1xD ). Court records don't list an attorney for him.