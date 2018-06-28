Man accused of sexually assaulting male student at UMSL

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former student at the University of Missouri-St. Louis is charged with sexually assaulting a male student at gunpoint in an on-campus apartment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Devonta Bagley of Benton, Missouri, is charged with sodomy, armed criminal action and burglary for the assault that occurred Sunday. He is jailed on $500,000 bond.

Bagley faces a similar charge in Riley County, Kansas, following an arrest in September.

In the UMSL case, police say the 18-year-old victim awoke around 4 a.m. Sunday to a stranger standing in his apartment room. The student told police Bagley threatened to shoot him and raped him.