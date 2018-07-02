Man accused of shooting at Kansas City public works crew

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, have accused a man of shooting at four city workers and stealing their public works truck.

Jackson County prosecutors charged 28-year-old Bertram Brown of Kansas City with four counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, a gun charge and possessing a controlled substance. He was also charged with stealing a motor vehicle.

Online court records don't show whether he has an attorney.

Court documents allege that Brown fired eight or nine shots Wednesday morning at a city public works crew before jumping into a city dump truck, then stealing a city pickup truck nearby.

None of the workers was injured, and Brown was arrested a short time later.