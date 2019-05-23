Man accused of showing pornography to nephews, sexual advances

4 years 3 months 1 week ago Monday, February 09 2015 Feb 9, 2015 Monday, February 09, 2015 2:28:00 PM CST February 09, 2015 in News
By: Kelly Skehen, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

BOONE COUNTY - An 18-year-old may face charges after he allegedly showed pornography to his nephews and made sexual advances toward them.

Boone County sheriff's deputies arrested Robert S. Knowles Friday on three counts of third-degree assault and four counts of furnishing pornography to a minor.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said a woman called the sheriff's department Jan. 8 saying Knowles showed pornography to one of her sons and three of her nephews, ages 8, 11, 13, and 14.

Three of the boys reported being subjected to "inappropriate contact of a sexual nature," O'Sullivan said.

O'Sullivan said the investigation took about a month due to the number of parties involved.

Knowles was released from the Boone County Jail after posting a $3,500 bond.

An order of protection was filed against Knowles one day after the woman reported the incident, according to CaseNet. It is not clear if the order of protection is related to the earlier incident.

