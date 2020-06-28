Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash

By: The Associated Press

OZARK (AP) — A Missouri man accused of skipping his seizure medication and drinking a cocktail before causing a fatal motorcycle crash has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Forty-nine-year-old Douglas Dale also was charged this month with two counts of assault in the March 2019 crash that killed 67-year-old James Roe and seriously injured two other motorcyclists.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Dale allegedly told investigators he had a seizure while driving, causing him to cross the median on U.S. 65 near Highlandville and hit a group of motorcyclists.

