Man accused of St. Louis County bank robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 52-year-old man was jailed in lieu of $100,000 cash bond after being accused of using a bogus bomb in holding up a St. Louis County bank.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged John Lyons on Thursday with first-degree robbery and resisting or interfering with arrest.

Police said that shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, a robber took a device he claimed was a bomb to the U.S. Bank branch and fled with money, leaving the device behind. The device was later deemed harmless.

When an officer later spotted a man matching the description of the robber, the man jumped over a fence and hid in heavy brush before a police dog helped locate him, biting him in the neck.

Online court records did not show whether Lyons has an attorney.