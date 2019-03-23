Man accused of starting Planned Parenthood fire faces new charges

COLUMBIA - A federal grand jury indicted the man accused of starting a fire at Planned Parenthood on new charges.

Wesley Kaster, 42, is charged with one count of malicious damage to federal property and one count of malicious use of explosive materials, according to documents filed Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors previously charged Kaster with maliciously damaging a building, owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance, by means of a fire or an explosive.

The new charges each carry a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Documents said surveillance video showed Kaster in the clinic's parking lot on the morning of the fire, Feb. 10.

The second time Kaster went to the clinic, according to the documents, he had an "undiscernible item in his left hand." Video showed smoke pouring through a broken glass door three minutes later.