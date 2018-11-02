Man accused of stealing ambulance from hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis-area man is facing vehicle theft and burglary charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a hospital and breaking into a home.

Charges were filed Saturday against 36-year-old Mark Ferry of Arnold. He is jailed on $20,000 cash-only bond and does not yet have an attorney.

St. Louis County police were called to St. Anthony's Hospital after reports that someone entered an ambulance and drove it away. A short time later, a woman called police to say an ambulance was parked on her driveway.

Officers went to the home and found the rear glass door of the residence shattered. Police say they found Ferry inside the home, with bags of clothing and medication bearing his name. The ambulance keys, police say, were in his pocket.