Man accused of taking inappropriate photos of kids at July 4 event

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department said Monday it arrested a man for peace disturbance after he allegedly took pictures of an 11-year-old's backside at the "Salute to America" 4th of July event.

Police said William Payne was arrested after a complaint from a man identified as Matthew Saint Storzer.

On Monday, Storzer told KOMU 8 News via Facebook he was with his wife and children at "Salute to America", when a man took pictures of his 11-year-old daughter's backside.

Storzer said a man walked up to his wife and told her that another man, allegedly Payne, had taken pictures of the girl. Storzer said he and his wife later informed police, before finding the man themselves.

According to Storzer, the man was at the event with his wife and children. When Storzer and his wife confronted him, he denied it, saying he took pictures of only his children, Storzer said.

In a phone call Monday, Storzer told KOMU 8 News another parent came up to him after the confrontation and said the same man pointed his camera at her children.

Storzer said he notified police he found the man and they looked through his camera, where they found pictures of Storzer's daughter and other people, including children.

Jefferson City police said they were investigating whether other charges would apply.

Storzer said he spoke with a detective Monday who told him authorities could not legally pursue any other charges.

"I understand the judicial system," Storzer said. "Just because they can't charge him with anything more doesn't make it okay."

Storzer said he wasn't sure if he would take any further action.

"I just don't want this to happen to other children," he said. "That's why I'm doing what I'm doing."

Storzer said the detective he spoke to Monday said Payne would not get the pictures he took back.