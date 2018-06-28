Man accused of threatening Rep. Hartzler's office arrested

COLUMBIA - A man charged with making a terrorist threat toward Rep. Vicky Hartzler's office was arrested and is currently in the Boone County Jail.

Police arrested Jeffrey O'Laughlin, 56, on suspicion of threatening violence at the congresswoman's Columbia office. According to court documents, O'Laughlin threatened to "use gun powder and put some people in the grave." He reportedly wanted Hartzler to do something about a "biomechanical implant" he believed is in one of his teeth.

O'Laughlin also faces a similar charge in Cole County after he allegedly threatened a member of the Missouri Dental Board.

O'Laughlin's bond has been set at $50,000 cash only. The court ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation.