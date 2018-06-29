Man accused of throwing brick at police during protest

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis man is facing felony assault charges for allegedly throwing the brick that struck a police officer during a protest that followed the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a Ferguson officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis County Police Sgt. Brad Kelling was struck in the hand and the heel on Sept. 10 as objects were thrown at officers trying to stop protesters from shutting down Interstate 70.

Charges were filed this week against 29-year-old Marquis Davion Williford. He is jailed on $20,000 bond.

Kelling was treated at the scene for his injuries. Authorities have said that officers were pelted with bricks, rocks, concrete chunks, glass bottles and other objects during a three-hour standoff with protesters.