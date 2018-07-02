Man Accused of Trying to Kidnap Mo. Store Clerk

LOUISIANA (AP) - A 29-year-old man is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in the eastern Missouri town of Louisiana.

Columbia police arrested Scott Adams on Tuesday. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Adams has addresses in both Bowling Green and Jefferson City. He is charged with attempted kidnapping, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, and jailed on $25,000 bond.

Authorities say Adams entered a convenience store Monday, took a drink and left without paying. When the female clerk stopped him, Adams allegedly told the woman he was going take her with him and placed two guns on the counter.

Police say Adams put the guns away when another customer arrived, then left several minutes later, alone. Authorities say they used surveillance footage to identify the suspect.