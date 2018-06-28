Man accused of using prosthetic arm to attack officer

By: The Associated Press

FENTON (AP) — A 28-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a St. Louis County police officer with his prosthetic arm.

Police said Joshua Stockinger became angry Saturday at the Jim Butler Chevrolet car dealership. When a St. Louis County officer arrived, Stockinger allegedly pushed the officer, grabbed him by the neck and hit him over the head with his prosthetic arm.

The officer was treated at a hospital for a cut near the temple, a bruised eye and other injuries.

Stockinger is charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and felony resisting arrest.