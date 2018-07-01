Man acussed in Humvee theft now in custody

By: The Associated Press

FARMINGTON (AP) - More than two months after St. Francois County, Missouri's Humvee was stolen, a suspect is in custody.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that 37-year-old Michael Gray of Farmington is charged with first-degree tampering with a vehicle. He is suspected of stealing a 1990 Humvee that had been acquired through a Defense Department program.

Sheriff Dan Bullock says Gray was arrested in St. Louis County for allegedly breaking into storage sheds.

The vehicle was used in a smash-and-grab crime at a restaurant in Ste. Genevieve County after being stolen. It was found in May, about 40 miles outside of Jacksonville, Florida.

Bullock says the vehicle had been driven at a fast speed, causing engine damage.