Man Admits Illegal Shipping of Fireworks

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The owner of a St. Louis fireworks distributor has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally shipping explosives and other fireworks components. Frederick A. Ellis, 28, owns a company called PyroWorks. He pleaded guilty yesterday on six misdemeanor counts of illegally shipping banned substances through the mail. He'll be sentenced August 25. On Thursday, a judge approved a consent decree where Ellis and his company agreed to destroy their stock and get out of the fireworks business. Ellis admitted that between December 2002 and January 2005 he made six illegal shipments including eight pounds of explosive blackhead aluminum powder, tubes, end caps, fuses and fireworks fuel.