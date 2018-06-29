Man Admits Shooting at St. Louis Business College

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man accused of shooting the financial aid director of a downtown St. Louis business college has told a jury that he did it, ignoring the advice of his attorney.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sean Johnson testified at his trial Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a defaced firearm.

The shooting happened Jan. 15, 2013, prompting a lockdown at Stevens Institute of Business & Arts.

Johnson told the jury that he didn't intend to kill anyone. He says he was upset because his student loans were running out a few credits short of graduating.

Financial aid director Greg Elsenrath survived the attack.