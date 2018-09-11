Man admits shooting that killed Kansas education lawyer

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has admitted firing a shot that killed a Kansas education official who was not the intended victim.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Calah D. Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Kansas City Star reports court records indicate Johnson was shooting at someone in another car when a bullet hit 45-year-old Deanna Lieber in July 2009. Lieber and her 13-year-old daughter were returning to their home near Lawrence from Starlight Theater in Kansas City when she was shot.

Lieber was an attorney for the Kansas Department of Education.

Johnson already is serving 20 years in federal prison for trafficking in cocaine. His state sentence for second-degree murder will run concurrently with the federal sentence.