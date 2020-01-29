Man airlifted following Randolph County head-on crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY - A head-on crash in Randolph County sent three people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Derek Hoskins of Centralia was driving on U.S. 24 three miles east of Moberly, when he crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by 73-year-old Robert Boswell of Madison at around 12:49 p.m. Boswell's wife, Jeanie, was a passenger in the vehicle.

All three suffered serious injuries according to troopers. Robert Boswell was airlifted to University Hospital and was in serious condition according to hospital officials.

Both Hoskins and Jeanie Boswell were transported to University Hospital via Randolph County Ambulance. Their conditions were unknown as of Wednesday night.

All three were wearing seat belts according to the patrol's report.