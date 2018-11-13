Man airlifted to hospital following flyboard accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One person was seriously injured after a flyboarding accident Sunday evening according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

46-year-old Brian Effertz had to be airlifted to University Hospital.

The Patrol said that Effertz was being towed on a Zapata flyboard behind a jet ski. Effertz then lost his balance and feel on top of the jet ski.

No more information was available regarding the victim's condition.