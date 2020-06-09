Man airlifted to University Hospital after Cole County crash
COLE COUNTY — Nicholas A. Fry, 20, was taken by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia after a car crash Tuesday afternoon.
Fry, who is from Henley, Missouri, sustained serious injuries after Joseph McLendon, 32, turned into his path, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Fry was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash occurred on Brown Road in Cole County at about 2 p.m.
McLendon, who is from Rolla, did not sustain any injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.
