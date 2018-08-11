Man Allegedly Teen in Shed

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

TROY (AP) - A 41-year-old Lincoln County man is in custody, after he allegedly handcuffed a 19-year-old in a shed, beat her and sexually assaulted her. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department said Robert Gnade of Troy knew the teenager and gave her a ride so she could pick up a medication Sunday. He then took her to a shed on his parents' rural Lincoln County property. They say he allegedly handcuffed the girl to the ceiling rafters, beat her and raped her. Gnade is being held on 150-thousand dollars bond at the Lincoln County Jail. He is charged with forcible rape and felonious restraint.