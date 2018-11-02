Man and girlfriend indicted on 21 child sex crimes

COLE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force said Friday a Holts Summit man and his girlfriend had been indicted for a total of 21 sex crimes against a child.

Detective Tracy Perkins said Michael Kreps and Tenessa Wolfe were both indicted Aug. 6 for statutory rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and sexual exploitation of a child.

Perkins said the task force started investigating in August 2014 after a Boone County citizen learned Kreps had sex with the citizen's daughter.

Perkins said the task force, Callaway County Sheriff's Office and Holts Summit Police Department served a search warrant on Kreps' home in September 2014 and took several computers and other media. According to Perkins, law enforcement found pictures of sex crimes involving girls under the age of 12 after examining the computers.

The three agencies served a second search warrant in May 2015 and arrested Kreps and Wolfe. Perkins said law enforcement found evidence the couple had committed crimes against identified and unidentified female children.

According to Perkins, investigators worked to find each victim and place the crimes happened. Perkins said the investigation revealed Kreps and Wolfe committed multiple sex acts against a female child younger than 12 around February 2011 in the couple's Jefferson City home.

Kreps and Wolfe were in the Callaway County Jail Friday.