Man arrested, accused of stabbing 2 men in Pacific near St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

PACIFIC (AP) - An eastern Missouri man is jailed on $1 million bond after being accused of fatally stabbing two men in a St. Louis-area condominium.

A Franklin County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 22-year-old Aaron Hodges on two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities identified one of the victims of the Monday night attack in Pacific as 26-year-old Cory Dreiling. The name the other victim - Dreiling's 35-year-old roommate - wasn't released because his relatives still hadn't been notified.

Lt. Gary Higgenbotham of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis says Hodges lived in another condo at the complex and was acquainted with the victims.

Higgenbotham says the bodies were found by Dreiling's mother when she went to check on her son's well-being.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]