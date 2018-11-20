Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Sister

WILLIAMSBURG - Deputies arrested one man after his sister accused him of shooting at her Saturday.

Callaway County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 9000 block of County Road 134 in Williamsburg around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman said her brother, Darrick D. Brown, fired at least two rounds from a handgun while the two argued in the front yard of the house.

Deputies took Brown into custody on charges of 2nd degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and resisting arrest.