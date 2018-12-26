Man arrested after Christmas day stabbing
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is accused of stabbing a family member on Christmas Night.
Jeremy Bass is facing charges of armed criminal action and domestic assault.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department said Bass got into a fight with a relative and stabbed him at a home on Santa Anna Drive.
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
