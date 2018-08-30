Man arrested after crash involving deputy's vehicle

BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man late Thursday night after he fled his van which then rolled into a patrol vehicle.

Boone County Sheriff's deputies attempted to pull over 32-year-old Dennis C. Collins Jr. just before midnight Thursday night. Collins failed to stop and proceeded to drive though the Fairway Meadows Subdivision, officials said.

Collins drove into the parking lot behind a residence and then ran away from the van, leaving it in gear, according to authorities. The van then rolled forward, hitting the deputy's vehicle and another nearby vehicle.

Deputies said they located Collins in a nearby residence and took him into custody.

Collins could face multiple charges including assault on law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest, officials said.