Man arrested after crashing car into CrossFit center

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man after he drove his car into a CrossFit center Saturday night.

According to Public Information Officer Bryana Larrimer, officers responded to a call at around 11:00 p.m. about a car that had crashed into CrossFit Aggregate on Big Bear Boulevard.

Police said the suspect, identified as Isaiah Warren, fled the scene but was apprehended on Providence Road near Vandiver Drive.

A breathalyzer test revealed Warren had a blood alcohol content of .254 percent. Police arrested Warren for driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.