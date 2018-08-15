Man arrested after Eagle Shop robbery
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man was arrested Tuesday after officers were dispatched to a robbery at an Eagle Stop along Providence Road.
Robert G. Garcia, 34,, was arrested on a possible charge of robbery in the first degree.
The Columbia Police Department received the dispatch call at 12:50 A.M.
Police said their investigation revealed Garcia entered the gas station, raised his right hand in the shape of a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk. A store manager told KOMU 8 News Garcia was in "an extremely intoxicated state."
Before the cashier could hand over any money, a Signal 88 security guard intervened and police said he detained Garcia until officers arrived.
Garcia's bond was not set as of Tuesday morning.
