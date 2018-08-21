Man arrested after early morning shooting in Mexico

MEXICO - Mexico Public Safety arrested a man early Thursday morning in connection to a shooting in Mexico.

The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to calls of a man being shot just before 2 a.m. Thursday and found a 32-year-old man in the road in the 900 block of Carrico Street. He had been shot after exiting his vehicle.

Witnesses said they saw the shooter leaning out of a gold Buick. Officers found a vehicle matching the description in the 200 block of W. Central by 2:12 a.m. Officers arrested DeMarko T. Walls, 23, of Mexico. He was taken to the Audrain County jail on charges of second degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is listed in moderate condition according to Mexico Public Safety.