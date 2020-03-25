Man arrested after following a woman and firing a rifle

COLUMBIA — Police officers arrested Maurice Kendall Griffith, 41, of Columbia after a home invasion on July 6.

Griffith chased a female victim, 24, on foot while holding a rifle. The victim and Griffith were previously in an intimate relationship.

The victim ran into a residence in the 1200 block of North Eighth Street. Griffith broke the door and fired the rifle inside the residence where a male victim, 40, and another female victim, 23, were also present.

Griffith was arrested on July 6 at 4:55 p.m. in the 400 block of North Providence Road for the following: Felony Armed Criminal Action, Felony Unlawful Use of Weapons, Felony Possession or Sale of Certain Weapons Prohibited, Felony Domestic Assault in the First Degree, Felony First Degree Assault and Felony Burglary in the First Degree with bonds to be set by the Court.