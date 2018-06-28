Man arrested after high speed chase and jumping from vehicle

FULTON – A Columbia man was taken into custody after leading Callaway County Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase early Thursday morning.

Callaway County deputies said Bradly David refused to stop when a deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation on Highway 54 near Highway 60 north of Jefferson City. After traveling onto a private driveway off Highway 94, they said David jumped from the moving car and then ran away on foot. They said the car was still moving and hit a tree.

The deputy was able to capture David and take him into custody.

David had several Boone County felony warrants for his arrest including charges of drug trafficking, unlawful use of a firearm and narcotic possession.

He was being held Friday at the Boone County Jail with charges from Callaway County pending.

David's pending charges include resisting arrest, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a weapon.