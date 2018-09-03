Man arrested after high-speed chase through Boone County

COLUMBIA - Authorities said a man is in custody after leading police and sheriffs deputies on a high-speed chase throughout Boone County early Monday morning.

According to Centralia police officer Brian Dulany, around 12:30 a.m., he tried to a pull a driver over for a traffic violation.

Dulany said the driver, 33-year-old Matthew Riggs of Columbia, fled and led police on a high-speed chase, at some points going faster than 100 mph.

Dulany said, eventually, the Boone County Sheriff's Department joined the chase.

Officers and deputies used spike strips to stop Riggs' car and arrested him near Rangeline Road in Columbia, Dulany said.